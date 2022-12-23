Gallia man charged with arson in Wayne National Forest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Gallia County that has served as a first responder is being charged with multiple counts of arson.

According to court records, James A. Bartels has been charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arsons since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest.

Bartels was a dispatcher for Gallia County 911 until his resignation on November 8. He is listed as an administrator with the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in U.S. District Court on January 3, 2023 for Bartels on the charges. Willfully committing arson is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

A criminal complaint merely contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.