How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re going to travel this weekend, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Wood County 911 Center public information officer, Aaron Fleenor says to be prepared for hazardous road conditions.

“Bridges and overpasses freeze before the roadway does. Any moisture that’s going to be on any roadways, bridges, walkways is expected to freeze. Any snow that accompanies the coming weather is going to stick to the roadways and stay there,” says Fleenor. “So, travel by vehicle is going to be extremely hazardous.”

Fleenor says that before you get into your car, make sure to put together an emergency kit. This includes a blanket, a flashlight, batteries, and a charger for your phone.

“If you would find yourself stuck in your vehicle, those things will help keep you warm if you have to. If you’re stuck in your vehicle you need to run it to make sure to keep warm,” says Fleenor. “Make sure the tailpipe is clear so there’s less of a chance of any carbon monoxide getting trapped in your vehicle.”

Fleenor says to keep yourself updated on any warnings and advisories about the weather.

“And those can change rapidly. Especially with this arctic front that’s coming through,” says Fleenor.

Fleenor says to use caution and be aware before going on the roads. And if you are stuck, make sure to call 911.

If you would like to find out anymore items needed for a car emergency kit, you can click on this link to find out more.

