Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime.

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.

Locally, agencies in Washington, Meigs and Athens Counties received the grant.

Multiple Washington County law enforcement agencies were awarded the grant. They are: Beverly Police Department, $11,833; Marietta College Police Department, $193,395.06; Marietta Police Department, $228,085; New Matamoras Police Department, $4,200.

In Meigs County, the Pomeroy Police Department received $16,933.

For Athens County, the Athens Police Department received $200,680.

