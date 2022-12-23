Obituary: Wilkison, Modena G.

Modena G. Wilkison, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Ira O. Null and Dewey M. Null (Lemon).

“Mama loved the Lord and her family. They were her life.”

Modena is survived by her daughters Jenny Sue Boone (Wayne) and Denise Ann Wilkison; son Larry Wilkison; daughter-in-law Missy Wilkison; 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Donald Wilkison Sr.; son Donald Wilkison Jr.; grandson Doug Hollister; and siblings Margaret Charles, and Corena.

Services for Modena will be held Monday, December 26, at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Parkersburg, at 12 pm. Visitation will be held from 11-12 pm the same day. Burial will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 1 pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.