Obituary: Wilkison, Modena G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Modena G. Wilkison, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away December 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Ira O. Null and Dewey M. Null (Lemon).

“Mama loved the Lord and her family. They were her life.”

Modena is survived by her daughters Jenny Sue Boone (Wayne) and Denise Ann Wilkison; son Larry Wilkison; daughter-in-law Missy Wilkison; 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Donald Wilkison Sr.; son Donald Wilkison Jr.; grandson Doug Hollister; and siblings Margaret Charles, and Corena.

Services for Modena will be held Monday, December 26, at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Parkersburg, at 12 pm. Visitation will be held from 11-12 pm the same day. Burial will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 1 pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bell, Dorothy
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison