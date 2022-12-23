Obituary: Wright, Vera L.

Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence.

She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis.

She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg Cardiology before her retirement and was a member of One Church in Parkersburg. Vera had a personality that would light up a room, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting, quilting and was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John L. Wright of Vienna; her sons, Steven John Wright (Janet) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Michael William Wright (Kim) of Louisville, KY and Kenneth James Wright (Vicci) of Jacksonville Beach, FL. Her grandchildren, Kristin Wright, Matthew Wright, David Wright, Morgan Wright, Rhiannon Wright, Mandy Hall, Britney Toothman and Chase O’Donnell and nine great grandchildren and a lifelong friend whom she thought of as a daughter, Cathy Uhl.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Mason Wright and her brother, James Lewis. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor J.T. Douglas officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until service time at 1:00 pm.

