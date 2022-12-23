OSHP: Three killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At least three people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc.

The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon.

Troopers said there were multiple crashes emergency officials responded to on the Ohio Turnpike eastbound lanes between state route 53 and route 4 in Erie County. The road is closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 and westbound traffic is being rerouted to exit 118.

Buses are taking people stranded on the turnpike to the Castalia Maintenance Building, according to the PIO for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. Video obtained by 13abc shows first responders helping people out of their vehicles.

A spokesperson for OSHP tells 13abc the first of a number of crashes happened around 11:45 a.m. near state route 2. Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries in a five-car crash, troopers said. The massive pileup happened shortly thereafter when multiple cars crashed around 12:30 p.m.

“This is going to be ongoing for a while,” an OSHP spokesperson told 13abc. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.”

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say crews requested their assistance with extrication resources.

Troopers say visibility is a problem on the turnpike with the winds blowing. The crash comes during frigid temps and strong winds, with Sandusky County under a level 3 snow emergency as of late Friday afternoon.

