Ravenswood man convicted on 136 sex-related counts

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ravenswood man has been convicted on 136 sex-related offences following a week long trial.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, John Lawson was convicted in what the statement described as a vile and disgusting case.

Lawson has been convicted of 30 counts of incest, 30 counts of second-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of sexual abuse by parent, 22 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 2 counts of solicitation of a minor via computer.

He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail pending his sentencing.

