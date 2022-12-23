Ravenswood man convicted on 136 sex-related counts

(Envato)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ravenswood man has been convicted on 136 sex-related offences following a week long trial.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, John Lawson was convicted in what the statement described as a vile and disgusting case.

Lawson has been convicted of 30 counts of incest, 30 counts of second-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of sexual abuse by parent, 22 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 2 counts of solicitation of a minor via computer.

He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail pending his sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County

Latest News

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Mid-Ohio Valley Warming Stations
Warming Stations will open during the cold spell
Gallia man charged with arson in Wayne National Forest
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant