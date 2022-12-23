Ravenswood man convicted on 136 sex-related counts
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Ravenswood man has been convicted on 136 sex-related offences following a week long trial.
According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, John Lawson was convicted in what the statement described as a vile and disgusting case.
Lawson has been convicted of 30 counts of incest, 30 counts of second-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of sexual abuse by parent, 22 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 2 counts of solicitation of a minor via computer.
He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail pending his sentencing.
