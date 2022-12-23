Victor Lee Thompson was sentenced; a motion filed by the family for a new trial denied

By Samantha Cavalli
Dec. 23, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victor Lee Thompson’s sentencing hearing was held Thursday, December 22, in Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom.

A jury found Thompson guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in the death of Darren Salaam Senior in May of 2021.

On October 7, 2022, Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Following the verdict, Thompson’s family filed a motion for a new trial. Judge Wharton denied the motion for a new trial.

