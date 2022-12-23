Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings.

The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their mark on history.

The rings were designed by the now graduated senior class who were able to come back and celebrate with the rest of their team.

Along with the rings, each player received a box with their name and number on it to hold the rings.

Member of the 2016 Lady Wildcats basketball team that won the state championship returned to Waterford and also received commemorative boxes to house the award.

On top of the ring ceremony, the team also revealed their updated championship banners that will hang in the gymnasium.

