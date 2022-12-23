Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings.

The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their mark on history.

The rings were designed by the now graduated senior class who were able to come back and celebrate with the rest of their team.

Along with the rings, each player received a box with their name and number on it to hold the rings.

Member of the 2016 Lady Wildcats basketball team that won the state championship returned to Waterford and also received commemorative boxes to house the award.

On top of the ring ceremony, the team also revealed their updated championship banners that will hang in the gymnasium.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fifteen-year-old Zach Wigal heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a dirt track race
WTAP News @ 6 - Fifteen-year-old Zach Wigal heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a dirt track race
Zach Wigal is set to compete in the Tulsa Shootout
15-year-old Belpre driver to compete in Tulsa Shootout dirt track racing event
Eastern Belpre Basketball
WTAP News @ 11 - Eastern Belpre Boys Basketball
St. Marys Williamstown Basketball
WTAP News @ 11 - St. Marys Williamstown Boys Basketball