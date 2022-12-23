Winter Storm Power Outages

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -

As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Current W.VA. Mon Power Outages as of 4:30 A.M.

Where Customers Affected Status Est. Restoration Off Harris Highway

Washington, WV 1-20 Awaiting Dispatch 7 A.M. Off Sams Creek Rd

Mineral Wells, WV 1-20 Awaiting Dispatch 7 A.M. Along Staunton Turnpike near Dry Run

Parkersburg, WV 21-100 Awaiting Dispatch 7:30 A.M. Near Camden Avenue Parkersburg, WV 21-100 Awaiting Dispatch 7:30 A.M. Near Walker Rd

Walker, WV 101-500 Awaiting Dispatch 7:30 A.M.

WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.

