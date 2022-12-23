Winter Storm Power Outages
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -
As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Current W.VA. Mon Power Outages as of 4:30 A.M.
|Where
|Customers Affected
|Status
|Est. Restoration
|Off Harris Highway
Washington, WV
|1-20
|Awaiting Dispatch
|7 A.M.
|Off Sams Creek Rd
Mineral Wells, WV
|1-20
|Awaiting Dispatch
|7 A.M.
|Along Staunton Turnpike near Dry Run
Parkersburg, WV
|21-100
|Awaiting Dispatch
|7:30 A.M.
|Near Camden Avenue Parkersburg, WV
|21-100
|Awaiting Dispatch
|7:30 A.M.
|Near Walker Rd
Walker, WV
|101-500
|Awaiting Dispatch
|7:30 A.M.
WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
