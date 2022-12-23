Winter Storm Power Outages

By Alexa Griffey
Dec. 23, 2022
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -

As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Current W.VA. Mon Power Outages as of 4:30 A.M.

WhereCustomers AffectedStatusEst. Restoration
Off Harris Highway
Washington, WV		1-20Awaiting Dispatch7 A.M.
Off Sams Creek Rd
Mineral Wells, WV		1-20Awaiting Dispatch7 A.M.
Along Staunton Turnpike near Dry Run
Parkersburg, WV		21-100Awaiting Dispatch7:30 A.M.
Near Camden Avenue Parkersburg, WV21-100Awaiting Dispatch7:30 A.M.
Near Walker Rd
Walker, WV		101-500Awaiting Dispatch7:30 A.M.

WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.

