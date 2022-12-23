With the below freezing temperatures the MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the below freezing temperatures the MOV health department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite.

“It’s important to wear lots of layers, several layers of loose fitting clothing that can help protect your body from frostbite. That can include a scarf, a knit mask that covers your face and mouth, mittens or gloves and making sure you cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers as your extremities are going to get very cold,” Public Information Officer, Amy Phelps said.

In the result you do get frostbite you are advised to seek immediate medical attention. Until that medical attention arrives make sure you do not rub the area as that can cause more damage. You can run water on the area but make sure it is not hot and remains comfortable to the touch.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Also, a wind chill warning will be in effect until Noon on Saturday.

