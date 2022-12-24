Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you tired of the traditional bow and ribbon to top your wrapped gifts?

Owner of Gift Gallery, Victoria West, gives a suggestion on how to enhance your topping.

“You can just take curling ribbon, regular curling ribbon and thread some ornaments and put ornaments on the top of your package and that immediately dresses that up. One of my other wonderful tips that I like to do is walk outside and snip off some holly from a bush in the front yard literally and so now I can take this holly and attach it to my presents. I don’t have to do the work of the wrapping I just get to do the fun part of the decorating,” West said.

For West the art of wrapping is far from her favorite part.

“It’s not the art of wrapping because in super busy times I’m the queen of a gift bag but in the time of year that people are giving less gifts but more from the heart I think people have the time to add adornments to their gifting,” laughed West.

You don’t have to have many tools in order to be a successful wrapper.

“As long as you have scissors and tape and a little bit of creativity and a good clean space. You’re good to go,” said West.

