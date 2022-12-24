Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast

Volunteers help for Christmas day feast
Volunteers help for Christmas day feast(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Christmas Day Feast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The feast is meant to provide those in the community who are in need with a Christmas meal. The meal will include chicken, homemade mashed potatoes, other sides and a dessert.

Delivery will begin at 10:30- 1 p.m., carryout will start at 11:30-12 p.m., dine-in will begin at 1 p.m..

Reservations will be required for all meals, delivery, carryout and dine-in options.

If you are interested in receiving a dinner you can call (740) 760-0277 to check the availability of any remaining meals.

Live Christmas music will be at the dinner as well.

