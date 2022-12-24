Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire

A man proposes to his girlfriend after salvaging her engagement ring in a house fire. (Source: KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas.

Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday.

Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who nearly lost everything in the fire.

“In the midst of this, we can still find a little bit of happiness,” Tilton said.

The couple said firefighters were able to save all of their Christmas presents, including an engagement ring that Kemper proposed with later Friday morning.

“One of the main things that were important to me in those Christmas presents was her engagement ring, and they [firefighters] actually did save it,” Kemper said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but a pet was found dead inside a home.

The Red Cross is helping families left homeless by the fire.

Officials said they believe an electrical issue caused the blaze, saying a resident reported experiencing electrical problems before the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Blake Rodgers, 23, died Friday morning while working to restore power following Thursday...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Victor Lee Thompson was sentenced; a motion filed by the family for a new trial denied

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel