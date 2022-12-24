One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

WTAP News @ 11
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7.

The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29.

Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richard Evans, 60, of Newport, Ohio, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on State Route 7 when he veered left of center and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage, driven by Scott. Evans was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Reno Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Gary’s Towing and the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office all responded to the scene.

According to the news release, alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Scott was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Blake Rodgers, 23, died Friday morning while working to restore power following Thursday...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Victor Lee Thompson was sentenced; a motion filed by the family for a new trial denied
Ravenswood man convicted on 136 sex-related counts

Latest News

Blake Rodgers, 22, died Friday morning from an electrical contact incident while working to...
WTAP News @ 10 - Ohio lineman killed in electrical contact incident while working to restore power
Ravenswood man John Lawson was convicted of 136 sex-related crimes.
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - Ravenswood man convicted of 136 sex-related crimes
How to best prepare to travel in inclement weather
WTAP News @ 6 - How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather
Buckeye Rural Electric lineman killed while working to restore power to home following the...
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeye Rural Electric lineman killed while working to restore power