One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7.

The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29.

Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richard Evans, 60, of Newport, Ohio, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on State Route 7 when he veered left of center and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage, driven by Scott. Evans was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Reno Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Gary’s Towing and the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office all responded to the scene.

According to the news release, alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Scott was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.