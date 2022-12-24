Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply.

FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy.

EMS officials say this is to help take strain off the electric grid and reduce the risk of rolling blackouts.

The companies are asking people to conserve electricity through 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25.

“Demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate the holiday,” FirstEnergy said in a statement. “PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.”

“PJM asks consumers to continue these efforts as the risk of rotating power outages is real,” the company said in a statement. “While PJM will do everything in its power to prevent that, consumer efforts to conserve electricity over the next 24 hours will help to avoid outages.”

FirstEnergy offers the following tips to help conserve the use of electricity:

If health permits, set thermostats at a lower temperature than usual.

Turn off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights – including holiday lights – that you do not need or are not using.

Postpone using major electric household appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Close curtains and blinds to retain warm air inside homes.

