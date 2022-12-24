You can decorate your house for Christmas while also keeping your pets safe from harm

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone loves decorating their house for the holidays but those same decorations that everyone love can be harmful to your pets.

Poinsettias, lilies, holly berries, live Christmas trees and more can be harmful to pets.

Some can only cause gastrointestinal issues but others can cause more severe damage such as kidney failure or even death.

Executive Director, Gary McIntyre says that you can still decorate while also keeping your pets safe.

“When it comes to things like holly a lot of times you’ll have something you don’t even realize has holly in it. It’s really important that when you buy it it’s something you look at for holly. Is that something my animal might get to and again this is not the time of year you want your animal to be sick,” McIntyre said.

If your pets do ingest any of these items McIntyre suggests calling animal control.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County

Latest News

Frigid temperatures can cause frostbite
With the below freezing temperatures the MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to avoid frostbite
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather
How to prepare before traveling in inclement weather
Ravenswood man convicted on 136 sex-related counts