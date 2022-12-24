You can decorate your house for Christmas while also keeping your pets safe from harm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Everyone loves decorating their house for the holidays but those same decorations that everyone love can be harmful to your pets.

Poinsettias, lilies, holly berries, live Christmas trees and more can be harmful to pets.

Some can only cause gastrointestinal issues but others can cause more severe damage such as kidney failure or even death.

Executive Director, Gary McIntyre says that you can still decorate while also keeping your pets safe.

“When it comes to things like holly a lot of times you’ll have something you don’t even realize has holly in it. It’s really important that when you buy it it’s something you look at for holly. Is that something my animal might get to and again this is not the time of year you want your animal to be sick,” McIntyre said.

If your pets do ingest any of these items McIntyre suggests calling animal control.

