After a day of preparation Knights of Columbus serve Christmas dinner to the community

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 9th annual Christmas Day feast for the Knights of Columbus. For the first year since the pandemic the Knights of Columbus will add their dine-in option.

With over 800 dinners served some within the community gathered to enjoy a Christmas meal.

Some of those people wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the dinner without the many volunteers who helped make Sunday possible.

Volunteers like Paul Westbrook who volunteered for the first time this year.

“This is my first year here and I brought along my family and we’re just grateful to be able to do this,” Westbrook said.

When asked how much it meant to Westbrook that he and his family were fortunate enough to give this holiday season he said other volunteers make opportunities like this worth it.

“We really enjoy the fact that we are in good company with other volunteers. We’re glad to have them and I think everyone here is in a great mood and happy to be serving others,” said Westbrook.

