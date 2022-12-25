Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner

Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner.
Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner.(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Church of Christ offered people a warm place and some warm plates this Christmas Day.

Sunday afternoon, the Church hosted a community Christmas dinner for people who might not be able to enjoy a holiday meal otherwise. Church members served a meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and rolls for all who attended. A variety of cakes and pies were also available for desert.

Anita Vaughan, who helps coordinate Love in Action Ministries at the church, said events like these are an important way the Church can celebrate the holiday season and give back to the community.

“We wanted to have a meal to celebrate Jesus, kind of a Jesus banquet, for people who didn’t have somewhere else to go,” said Vaughan. “As far as I’m concerned, if we have a place for one couple that didn’t have a place to go, it’s worth our while.”

Around 50 people attended the event. Vaughan said they also delivered around 70 meals around the area to people who couldn’t make it in person.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Blake Rodgers, 23, died Friday morning while working to restore power following Thursday...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
Generic police lights
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
Generic snow
Winter Storm Power Outages
Utility pole in Springfield
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages

Latest News

KOFC Christmas day feast
After a day of preparation Knights of Columbus serve Christmas dinner to the community
Sunny Skies in the Week Ahead
Christmas Day Weather Forecast
Tips and tricks to gift wrapping
Gift wrapping hacks for the holiday season
Volunteers help for Christmas day feast
Knights of Columbus will host their 9th annual Christmas Day Feast