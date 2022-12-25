Belpre Church of Christ hosts Community Christmas Dinner.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Church of Christ offered people a warm place and some warm plates this Christmas Day.

Sunday afternoon, the Church hosted a community Christmas dinner for people who might not be able to enjoy a holiday meal otherwise. Church members served a meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and rolls for all who attended. A variety of cakes and pies were also available for desert.

Anita Vaughan, who helps coordinate Love in Action Ministries at the church, said events like these are an important way the Church can celebrate the holiday season and give back to the community.

“We wanted to have a meal to celebrate Jesus, kind of a Jesus banquet, for people who didn’t have somewhere else to go,” said Vaughan. “As far as I’m concerned, if we have a place for one couple that didn’t have a place to go, it’s worth our while.”

Around 50 people attended the event. Vaughan said they also delivered around 70 meals around the area to people who couldn’t make it in person.

