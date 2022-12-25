Christmas Day Forecast

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

High pressure is going to move in allowing or the winds to calm even more and allow more sun to shine.

A weak clipper system is going to brush past allowing for some light snow to fall Monday afternoon.

Another high pressure system will move in following the clipper leaving us with more sun and allow for temperatures to climb to close to 60 to start of the new year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.