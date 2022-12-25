Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Family members typically gather for Christmas and other holidays but not everyone is able to attend.

First responders like firefighters, law enforcement, medical personal, and other occupations give up their holidays to help others.

Lieutenant Ben Woodward with Parkersburg Fire Department talked about how his family celebrates Christmas when he has to work.

“We actually had our family Christmas yesterday. My parents came over, and my wife’s parents, and Brandon. We had a nice early Christmas,” said Lt. Woodward.

Lt. Woodward went on to say that even though the firefighters weren’t with their family, several stations came together for a meal.

Thank you to those who give up time with their families to help others.

