Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the incident was a domestic situation between two brothers.

One man died and another was questioned about the incident.

“We just know there was an altercation on the argument that had been going on. Started early in the morning and I guess bled over until now, until we got here,” said Chief Deputy Crawford.

The investigation will be turned over the prosecutors office to determine if any charges will be filed.

