‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In what some are calling a “Christmas miracle,” people across the community worked together to rescue a kitten that was stuck for days in a tree in Weston from frigid temperatures.

Debbie Novak and her husband, Robert, have been fostering and rescuing animals for years.

When she went to feed some of their cats Tuesday morning, Novak knew something was different.

“I went out to feed them and I heard one crying and I said, ‘Oh no,” Novak said.

She realized one of their rescue kittens, Stormy, had climbed a tree and couldn’t get down.

“We tried all day to get him to come down the tree on his own,” she said. “We tried all day, and he was just crying.”

With Stormy in the tree for three days, and temperatures set to plummet well below zero, the Novaks put out a plea on social media asking for help.

“I didn’t have faith much faith in it and he said, ‘It cant hurt, we’ll see what happens,’ Novak said.

Several people responded through a community social media page, all of them trying to find different ways to get the kitten to safety, including offering money to anyone who could rescue the animal.

Eventually a Bridgeport tree trimming service came down to Weston and saved Stormy.

“It was overwhelming it was very emotional to have so many people show up and help for a kitty I’m grateful and so is my daughter and my son and my husband and he can say hes not a cat person, but we know he is and I know Stormy is grateful,” Novak said.

The Novaks don’t own Stormy and he is up for adoption. They said anyone interested in adoption can contact them on Facebook.

