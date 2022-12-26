Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice dies

Larry Starcher was 80 years old
Larry Starcher was 80 years old(Supreme Court of Appeals State of West Virginia)
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired West Virginia Supreme Court Justice has died.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia announced the death of Larry Starcher on Monday. Starcher, 80, died December 24.

According to a news release, Starcher served as a Monongalia County Circuit Judge for 20 years. He was elected to a twelve-year term on the Supreme Court of Appeals in November 1996.

Starcher earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from West Virginia University.

“Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice, and law professor,” said Chief Justice John Hutchison. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students, and law clerks. His love for the law schools was known to all. His monetary gifts were important, but his gift of teaching was the most important of all. He had an incredible work ethic and was a champion of many causes. He was a loyal friend to many and will be sorely missed. On behalf of my fellows justices, I send sincere condolences to his family.”

Starcher retired from the Supreme Court in 2008.

