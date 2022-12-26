Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Form Energy will build a battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday, December 22.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the plant should create at least 750 jobs in the region and will represent a total investment of up to 760 million dollars.

The factory will manufacture novel iron-air batteries. Form Energy says these batteries are a cost-effective and safe way to store clean energy over a period of multiple days. This is in contrast to the lithium-ion batteries commonly found in phones, laptops and electric vehicles, which are best for short-term discharges of energy.

Construction of the Weirton factory is expected to begin in 2023, with manufacturing beginning in 2024.

