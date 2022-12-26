How to remain safe while heating your home

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety.

“Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.

“We need to make sure heaters are safe from all kids and pets and water. Never mix water with electric and don’t touch it while you’re wet. Number four, place the heater on a stable surface. Number five, never leave a heater operating while unattended or while sleeping,” Doak said.

Always make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

In the unfortunate result a house fire does occur evacuate your home as safely as possible and call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Rodgers, 23, died Friday morning while working to restore power following Thursday...
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
one shot, one detained in shooting
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
Utility pole in Springfield
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages
Lt. Ben Woodward with PFD
Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working

Latest News

New battery plant to be built
Governor Justice announces plan for battery plant in Weirton, W.Va.
YMCA prepares for New Year’s rush
Parkersburg YMCA prepares for influx of New Years rush
Snowflake
West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm
Protecting yourself from crime this holiday season.
Protecting yourself from crime after the holidays