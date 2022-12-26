A look at Latrobe Street Mission’s warming station

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the recent cold spell we talked with a local shelter to see how they weathered the temperatures.

Latrobe Street Mission in Parkersburg opens their doors every day to help people whether it’s giving them a meal or a warm place to stay.

With the recent drop in temperatures they were prepared to help more people and saw about 10 more people stop in for warmth.

Latrobe Street Mission is always prepared according to executive director Jim Sims.

“We get out the extra belongings. We make sure our food is stocked properly; that our refrigerators and freezers and stuff are stocked. The community has really stepped up this holiday season, and have done very well with keeping us stocked up on food. We do have an emergency back up generator that operates our kitchen, dinning hall, and part of our warehouse, so we’re in pretty good shape,” said Sims

The mission is always open to help anyone that needs it.

They are located at 1725 Latrobe Street in Parkersburg.

