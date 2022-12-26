Obituary: Adams, Florence Chenoweth

Florence Chenoweth Adams, 90, of Parkersburg, died December 14, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Dr. C.T. Adams and Florence (Chenoweth) Adams. Miss Adams attended school in Parkersburg.

She received a Bachelor of Music and a Certificate of Piano from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and a Master of Music from the University of Rochester. She also attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. Miss Adams was a music educator at colleges in the area and in Lakewood, Florida.

After retirement, she served as a substitute teacher for Wood County Schools and a certified real estate agent for Vienna Realty. She was baptized in and was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. She was an antique automobile enthusiast and a harpist. She enjoyed playing with other harpists in the area.

Miss Adams is survived by her niece Susan Sill Moore (Pat) of El Dorado, Kansas, and nephew Warren Thomas Sill (Julie) of Boulder, Colorado.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Dr. Charles T. Adams Jr, sister Charlyn A. Sill, and nephew, Webster H. Sill III.

Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, with Reverend Raymond Maleke officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

