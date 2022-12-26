Obituary: Bender, Wilda E.

Wilda E. Bender, age 84, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Guernsey Inc. She was born July 1, 1938, in Jerusalem, OH, a daughter of the late Frank and Geneva Davidson Warner.

She worked as an activity director at the Ida Sue School in Wooster, OH, First Assembly of God in Concord, NC, and was the owner/operator of the former Bender’s Family Restaurant in Cambridge, OH. Following retirement, she was a caregiver for many in her community. She enjoyed meeting her special group of friends at Marianne’s Restaurant to catch up and meet to play cards. She will always be remembered as someone who loved her family tremendously.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Bender, whom she married January 22, 1974, and who passed July 29, 2007; son Timothy “Tim” Smith; 4 grandchildren, Nicholas Smith, Adam Bender, Timothy “Timmy” Smith, and Elexis “Lexi” Bender; 2 sisters Wanda Hutchison and Virginia Stine; brother James Warner and brother-in-law Frank Yonker.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Charlee (Tracy) Petry of Caldwell; 2 sons Jamie (Debbie) Smith of Rittman, OH, and Eric (Veronica) Bender of Caldwell; daughter-in-law Pam Smith of Caldwell; grandchildren Shelly Smith, Josh Clark and Scott Smith, Bryant (Ginny) Bender, Daniel (Desiree) Bender; great-grandchildren Zayne (Emily Haga) Smith, Laken (Chase Willey) Clark, Lilly Clark, Mazzie, Ciarra, Gunnar (Kara), and Zayden Petry, Colt Willey, Riley, Cale, Adan, Alyx, Blake, and Rhyat Bender; siblings Jeanie (Paula McCormick) Clevedance of Medina, OH, Alice Yonker of Wooster, OH, and Bill Warner of Cumberland Falls, KY; granddaughter-in-law Amber McKown; companion Wayne Robertson of Senecaville, OH. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., Dianne Fry, Ellen Adair, and Ryan Saling.

Cremation will be observed. The family will receive friends for a memorial service Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the Keith United Methodist Church, 17140 George Lawrence Road, Caldwell, OH 43724, with Ryan Saling officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed in Wilda’s Honor to the Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165 Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Wilda by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

