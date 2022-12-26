Obituary: Brearey, James “Jim” Henry

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, OH, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH.

He was born July 3, 1950, in Cleveland, OH., to the late Chester Henry and Ruth Fashimpaur Brearey.

Jim retired as a police officer from Garfield Heights and Grafton, OH., and was a member of F.O.P. Lodge #67 and the K of C.

He is survived by his wife Melissa Rose Krumphanzl Brearey, whom he married in 1973 in Garfield Heights, OH., daughter Dr. Pamela R. Brearey D.O., brother Chester Brearey (Shari), sisters Patricia Sharpnack (Linton), Audrey Sentz (Jim), nephews Brian Brearey (Cristen) Christopher Brearey (Megan).

A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

