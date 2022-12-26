Obituary: Champa, Grace Roseina

Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna, died December 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward.

Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, an avid reader, and devoted to watching her church service every Sunday morning. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and grandchildren.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lowden, and her husband, Dr. Eric Lowden of Washington, WV; three grandchildren, Jessica Lowden of Mineral Wells, WV, Christopher R. Lowden of Orlando, FL, Emily G. Lowden of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Marion West; two nephews, Raye and Barry West; one niece, Darlene West; and many other family members living in Canada.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Champa, and one infant brother, Donald Hayward.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 1-2 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

