Obituary: Clark, William “Bill” D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
William “Bill” D. Clark, 83, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at WVU-Camden Clark Campus. He was born July 15, 1939, to Delbert Clark and Anna Hays Clark of Parkersburg, WV.

William was a US Army veteran and worked in production at the O’Ames Factory in Parkersburg, WV.

Family left behind to cherish his memory include; one son, Matthew J. Clark; one daughter, Susan C. Noonan (Leigh-Anne); one sister, Reta Godeke (Al); and one granddaughter, Ruby Noonan.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Casey Clark, and two brothers, Ralph Clark and Richard Clark.

Services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be 11 AM – 1 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022, preceding the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna, WV, is honored to serve the Clark family.

