Obituary: Hook, Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Hook, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, lost his long, painful battle with the disease of addiction on December 19, 2022.

Kevin is the son of Terry Lee Hook and Tresea Diane Hook of Little Hocking, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane, his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.

He is survived by his father, Terry Lee Hook, his brother Matthew (Molly) Hook, his son Brayden Hook, his uncle Wayne (Alda) Lowe; aunt Charlene Tosi; aunt Carolyn Shay; and a large extended family who loved him very much.

He was a graduate of Warren High School class of 1992. He enjoyed wrestling and was on the varsity wrestling team in his sophomore and Senior year.

After graduation, he went on to work for Hino Motors Manufacturing and then became a roofer.

There will be no funeral service. Leavitt funeral home Belpre is assisting the family with cremation.

Please consider donating to any local recovery facility in hopes of saving another’s life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.