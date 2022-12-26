Obituary: Martin, Gail L.

Gail L. Martin, 72, of Waverly, WV, passed away on December 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 16, 1950, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby Gail Lamp Stevens.

She was a Homemaker and a Methodist by faith. She was a wonderful cook and loved baking and cooking for family, friends, and neighbors.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Martin (Carolyn) of Waverly and Teresa Lyons (Jim) of Waverly. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Ellen Purdue, Doris Stevens, and Debbie Schafer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Martin, and her brothers, Ray Stevens, and Dave Stevens.

There will be no services or visitation.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.