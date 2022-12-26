Obituary: May, Pastor Robert P. “Bob” Sr.

Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away December 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May.

Bob graduated from Clarke County High School in Berryville with the class of 1957.  He entered full-time ministry in 1981. Bob was the founding pastor of The Independent Baptist Church, Vienna, established in 1991 and serving until his retirement in 2010. Upon retirement, he was appointed Pastor Emeritus with the church, where missions were his passion.

Robert is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Carole H. May, and four children Robert Paul May, Jr. of Winchester, VA, Gregory Scott May (Robin) of Little Hocking, OH, Richard Todd May, Sr. (Erin) of Port Deposit, MD, Heather May Glass (Will) of Gainesville, VA, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, father and mother-in-law Alfred and Frances Hummer, and eight heavenly babies.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at The Independent Baptist Church, Vienna, with Pastor Mike Elder conducting the service.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV, and from 10 - 11 on Thursday at the church prior to the service.

“But God commended His love towards us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” Romans 5:8.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Independent Baptist Church Mission Fund 406 27th Street Vienna, WV 26105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

