Obituary: Sleight, Sister Lillian Marie

Sister Lillian Marie Sleight, 105, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 21, 2022.

She was born October 13, 1917, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Rose Alma du Fresne Paul.

She attended and graduated from le College of Saint Maurice in Saint Hyacinthe, PQ. She also received her degree from le Conservatoire National du Canada in Montreal, PQ., Canada. She taught music for several years and was a member of the Providence Opera Company under the direction of Professor Chambord Giguere.

During her 31 years of marriage to Raymond E. Sleight, she had an interesting life in many fields. She acquired a great interest in construction, a field in which she, her husband, and her son worked together. As Executive Officer and Legislative Agent, she served as a member of the New York State Division of Housing during the administration of Nelson Rockefeller.

In 1973, four years following her husband’s death, she entered De Sales Heights and became a Visitation Nun. For the last 44 years, she has devoted her life to school, parish, and hospital ministry in Morgantown, Huntington, and Parkersburg.

She is survived by her son, Colonel Leo M. Sleight, and his three children, Ryan Raymond Sleight and his wife Dale, Spencer Michael Sleight, and Heather Sleight. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Shigeko Paul, and her daughter Carolyn and nieces and nephews Paul Klein, James Klein, Theresa Loomis, and Cecile Acito, nieces, the children of her sister Theresa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, Her brother, Lieutenant Joseph Leo Paul, and her three sisters, Cecile Paul, Sister Blanche Paul, OSF, and Theresa Klein.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 5-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with a Christian Wake service at 7:00 pm. After cremation, the cremated remains will be buried in the family plot in Ocala, FL.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.