Obituary: Towner, Mary Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mary Lee Towner, 87, of West Union, WV, passed away December 24, 2022, in her home in Sunnyside, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 20, 1935, in Auburn, WV, a daughter of the late Charles C. and Alma Mae (Sponaugle) White.

Mary was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafts of all kinds, as well as gardening and flowers. She had a special passion for birding and collecting buttons.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Towner Jr. of West Union and John Towner (Tina) of Pennsboro, WV; daughter, Cathy Williams (Terry); grandchildren, Megan, Dustin, Laura, Rachel, Don, Erin, Kandis, and John Jr; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Towner Sr.; daughter, Cheryl Bailey; brothers, Junior White and Victor White; and sister, Katie Vermillion.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Jean McCloy, Shania McCullough, and Angela Greathouse.

Services will take place at 1 pm, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Evangelist Terry Jones officiating.  Visitation will be from 11a-1p prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Mary’s name to the West Union Public Library: 170 Marie St, West Union, WV 26456.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

