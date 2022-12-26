Obituary: VanClief, Steven M.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022
Steven M. VanClief, 68, of Burning Springs, WV, passed peacefully at home on December 23, 2022, after years of a hard battle with CHF and kidney failure.  Born June 13, 1954, he was the oldest son of the late Daniel B and Judith D Grogan VanClief. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his very special aunt Shirley Braham.

Steven loved the outdoors, running his John Deere and Kubota tractors, gardening, and caring for his fruit trees.  A 1973 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, he worked in construction for 50+ years, working on many oil and gas projects in Burning Springs and committees within Wirt County.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, MaryAnn Duckworth VanClief; his children Jason VanClief, William Polk, Lorrie (Greg) Modesitt, April (Dakota) Matheny, and Michael VanClief; grandchildren Aiden, Aimee, Ruger, Caitlin, Sean, Destany, Alex and Preston; his brothers John VanClief of Lewisville, Colorado and Dan VanClief of State College, Pennsylvania and three special friends he called brothers Emil Brown, Ben Dotson and Gene Horner.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 8: 00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.  Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

