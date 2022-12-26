Parkersburg YMCA prepares for influx of New Years rush

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New year, new me is the slogan for every new year. With that new attitude for many comes New Year’s resolutions as well. A lot of those resolutions include a new and improved workout regimen.

The YMCA in Parkersburg sees the increase of new members for the new year. CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA, Jeff Olson, says they see a 25% increase for the first month of every new year.

Getting new members for the gym is exciting but Olson is preparing ways to keep those new members throughout the whole year.

“We see a 25% increase in new members in the new year then we see half of those members leave mostly due to warm weather. We are looking to focus on keeping these members,” Olson said.

Olson looks forward to building a community within the gym that keeps members coming back month after month.

“Well what makes the YMCA different is we’re trying to build a community within the building, within the YMCA. So often we kick off new programs, we have several new group fitness classes starting in January,” said Olson.

