Protecting yourself from crime after the holidays

Some simple steps to protect your valuables
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Now that all your Christmas present are unwrapped, putting all your old boxes and items out for trash pick-up may be next on your to-do list.

But putting these things in front of your house could make you a target for crime.

Sergeant William Johnson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department says, every year around Christmas time there’s a potential for a spike in thefts.

Sergeant Johnson says there are a few things people can do to help keep themselves from being victims of crime.

“Making sure their valuables or those important gifts they got for Christmas are not readily available not seen through windows. When it comes to getting rid of the boxes. But instead of sitting the whole box out, say for a new TV, maybe tearing it up and putting it inside of a garbage bag, just a few things to try to help with that.”

Sergeant Johnson also says to be aware of your surroundings and what is normal for your area.

