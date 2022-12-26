West Virginia Emergency Management Division responds to Christmas snowstorm

By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) activated its State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in response to the snowstorm this Christmas weekend.

In the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a state of emergency, the EMD took action by monitoring weather conditions and coordinating resources as needed. Working with support from the West Virginia FEMA Integration Team and the National Weather Service, among other partners, the Emergency Management Division maintained 24/7 support for local agencies through the Christmas holiday.

The Emergency Management Division continues to advise people to stay safe and monitor their local weather forecasts.

