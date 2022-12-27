Christmas Zoo officially comes to an end after Christmas weekend

Marietta year in review
Marietta year in review
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 33rd annual Christmas Zoo has officially come to an end.

They collected over 500 stuffed animals and over $1900.

Programming Director at WMOA, Ben Marshall, says the money raised went towards the Christmas Day feast at KOFC, Marietta Community Foundation and food pantries in Marietta.

Marshall credits the community every year reaching out to help their neighbor.

”I mean that’s what it’s all about just knowing that we’re helping so many different families throughout the area whether it be through a stuffed animal donation or a toy donation. It’s my favorite things I get to do at WMOA is apart of the WMOA Christmas zoo. I’m always thinking about it and always looking forward to it,” Marshall said.

