Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

By Alyssa Hannahs and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say.

According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

Investigators identified the 18-year-old suspect as Jacob Banton. He was arrested last week and has since been released on bond, Ripley Police say. Banton’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 22.

The police department called the incident “isolated.”

The chief tells WSAZ.com the investigation started in November after it was brought to the department’s attention through a faculty member that overheard students talking about the incident.

The Ripley Police Department said on its Facebook page, “There will be no further statements from the police department at this time to protect the juvenile victim in this case as this is our main goal.”

