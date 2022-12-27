Glada Cake by Debby Metheney

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - This recipe was sent in by Debby Metheney of St. Marys! This is a recipe her neighbor gave to her back in 1982!

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

1 cup quick oats

1 1/2 cup boiling water

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 1/cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

Frosting:

4 tsp butter

1 cup coconut

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup nuts (optional)

Directions:

For the cake:

Preheat oven to 350*

Mix quick oats and boiling water

Let it sit for 20 minutes

Mix in sugars, then mix in rest of cake ingredients

Pour into 8x6 greased pan

Bake 35-40 minutes until toothpick comes out clean

The Frosting:

Bring to boil all ingredients for frosting

Carefully pour over cake

Put under broiler until coconut is toasted

Carefully take out of broiler, let cake cool!

