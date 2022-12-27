Lafayette Hotel plans New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lafayette Hotel in Marietta is preparing to host its New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event will be held in the Lafayette’s Grand Ballroom this Saturday evening.

Though the hotel’s midnight buffet has been a new New Year’s tradition, it hasn’t been held for a few years because of the pandemic. Launa Holden Morus, the Lafayette’s director of sales, says the event will have a bar, live music from the band Jason Feather and the Royals, and dancing, followed by a champagne toast and breakfast buffet at midnight.

Morus said they are “looking forward to some really good music, fun dancing, and great eating,” and that the event was about “just having a good time and celebrating 2023.”

More information about the event can be found at the Lafayette Hotel’s website.

