Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree

By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed into the Marietta Dollar Tree on Monday, December 26.

The crash happened at 3:49 in the afternoon. Marietta Police Captain Aaron Nedeff said a man was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade in the parking lot when he experienced a medical issue. The man lost control of the Jeep and slammed into a pillar at Dollar Tree.

Chief Nedeff did not disclose what the medical issue was, but the man was transported to Marietta Memorial for care. There is no word on his condition.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

