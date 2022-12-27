Marietta dancer participated in Netflix’s Dance Monsters

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

A Marietta dancer received a once in a lifetime experience thanks to Netflix.

Dancer Sadie Cavitt managed to get a place on the show Dance Monsters.

Dance Monsters is a dance competition that used CGI technology to transform contestants into monsters.

Cavitt grew up with a love of moving and dancing... little did she know it was going to give her a once in a lifetime experience.

“I was just always moving. I started off as a tumbler, and I like to tumble. Then one day I looked at my mom and said ‘I want to take dance class’ and it kind of stuck. My whole family has been into singing and dancing so I just wanted to follow in suit I guess.”

She didn’t know about Dance Monsters until she checked her Instagram messages.

“I didn’t actually know about it. I was approached and messaged on my Instagram. They said they were casting, and I was like ‘this is a scam,’ I didn’t think it was real at first. I sent my information in and the rest is history.”

According to Cavitt there were over 10,000 international dancers at the start of auditions.

“It started back in the spring of 2020, and everything kept getting delayed because of COVID. We went through at least four different rounds of auditions and at home skype and zoom calls. Then everything was knocked down from this group to the next group and the next, and eventually ended up with 15 of us.”

She said the contestants weren’t able to pick their monsters, but enjoyed playing her monster.

“My monster is Ferg and she is this rainbow colored monster and she has cute little antenna’s on top of her head.”

Cavitt also went on to share how you can watch Dance Monsters.

“It is on Netflix. If you search ‘Dance Monsters’ you should see it. There’s a little purple monster that’s on the front so you should find it that way.”

In Marietta, I’m Sarah Coleman for WTAP. This is home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.