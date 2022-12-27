Obituary: Drake, Geneal Hicks

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022.

She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on little white oak near Chloe, in Calhoun county, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks; she was the last surviving member of the family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Coy S. Drake; two sisters, Eupha Hicks McKee and husband Glendon, and Ermal Hicks May and her husband Howard; a niece Louella May Humphrey and her husband, Gary.

She is survived by one stepson, Charles Drake, and one step-daughter, Virginia Barker, both of Minnesota; one nephew, Roger McKee, and one niece, Roanna McKee Stump; and a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.

During high school, Geneal worked at the G.C. Murphy 5 & 10 store and Spencer Trucking Company and graduated from Spencer High School. Shortly thereafter, a friend’s brother brought an army buddy home on furlough, which turned out to be the love of her life, Coy Drake. Shortly after graduation, she traveled by train to Columbus, Georgia, and married Coy. Coy was stationed in several places during his career, including Georgia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Geneal followed him wherever he went, working at various jobs on the post.

Geneal also worked and retired in Wooster, Ohio, from the Ohio Research and Development Center. She and Coy then moved to Belpre, Ohio, to be closer to their families. She loved to garden and grow tomatoes. Up until the time of her passing, she had a least one tomato plant on her front lawn.

Geneal was a faithful member of the Rockland United Methodist Church until her failing health kept her homebound. Her church family continued to shower her with flowers, candy, Easter baskets, Christmas decorations, and many, many plates of food, which she thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated. She always said, “my friends are too good to me.”

Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio, Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Hicks Cemetery, on Little White Oak, Chloe, WV. Arrangements by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

