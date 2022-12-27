Obituary: Hager, Bessie Rose

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Middle River, Maryland, to Jess Willard and Genevieve L. Weaver Hager.

Bessie retired from Flex Mag in Marietta after many years of employment. She loved playing BINGO in person and online, especially with her sisters.

She is survived by her three sisters, Imogene Repella (Dave) of Florence, Arizona, Betty Holland of Athens, Ohio, and Patsy Jones (Dennis) of Kettering, Ohio; one brother, James Hager, of Albany, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friends: granddaughter, Brenda Bassett Ogaz, Rick Greathouse, and numerous Mt. Tom neighbors, that she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Sedwick.

Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed, and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

