Obituary: Long-Carpenter, Dorothy Marie

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, went to be with her Lord and Savior and to reunite with her husband and children, who preceded her in death, in the early morning hours on December 26th, 2022.

She was born on July 13, 1936, in Wellsville, Ohio, to James Long and Bonnie Holland-Long.

Dorothy was a homemaker, who enjoyed crocheting and watching the news, and the Price is Right. She liked having many sleepovers at her house with all her grandchildren throughout the years and truly loved and enjoyed it when all her family was able to get together at family gatherings in her home. But, most of all, she was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior and spent time every day reading her Bible and in prayer.

Dorothy married William E. Carpenter Sr. on May 10th, 1954.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sheri (Ray) Augenstein, Margie (Rick) Michael, Cynthia Carpenter, Julie Bixler, Susan Trent, and John Carpenter. Grandchildren; Joe and Jeff Augenstein; Tiffany, Pam, Tia, Tylor, Taylor, and Tori Carpenter; Misty and James Antill, Nikki Miller, Kelsey Bixler, Larrissa Freeland, Megan Braddock, Kyle Trent, Kayla Hall, Ashley Hart, James Timmerman, Julie Chidester, Katie, and Jeffery Jeffers, along with 27 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Dorothy’s two sisters, Leona and Velma.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Billy, two infant children, Amy and James, and sisters Garnett and Trillis.

We find peace and comfort in 2 Corinthian’s 5.8

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”

Visitation will be held on Thursday (Dec. 29) from 5 until 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9:00. Burial will follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

